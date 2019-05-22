Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,738

Transformers Earth Wars Trypticon Vs. Metroplex Loading Screen



The fine folks over at Transformers Earth Wars have shared a new image related to their recent announcement of Titans joining the game.* Metroplex and Trypticon will be heading to the Earth Wars battles, and the new in-game loading screen shows them facing off head to head.* Whether you play the game or not, the picture is epic.* Read on to check it out in full, and make sure to head on over to



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



