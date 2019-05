Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 1 Additional Stock Photos

We shared our first stock photos of the* Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 1 *just a few days ago, and now we can share for your some new stock images of this small and cute figures. We have some clearer shots of Optimus Prime, Megatron, Starscream and Bumblebee, and new images of the robot and alt modes of the rest of the wave, but Prowl:*Hot Rod, Grimlock, Drift, Jetfire, Soundwave, Shockwave*and*Blackarachnia.* We hope we could find these little toys at stores any time soon.