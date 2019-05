Fans Toys FT-42 Hunk (Masterpiece Scaled Brawn) Final Color Images

Once again, thanks to* Fans Toys Weibo *we can share for you the final color images of*Fans Toys FT-42 Hunk (Masterpiece Scaled Brawn)*and we are sure your optics will be pleased with the gallery. This is another Fans Toys entry for the competitive Masterpiece scaled market, and they are bringing us an impressive cartoon-accurate rendition of the tough Autobot warrior. The images show off a very nice shiny finishing and some of the extra accessories like an alternate angry face (which looks great for photos) and the iconic drill for Brawn's alt mode as seen in the G1 Cartoon.