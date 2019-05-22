|
Fans Toys FT-42 Hunk (Masterpiece Scaled Brawn) Final Color Images
Once again, thanks to*Fans Toys Weibo
*we can share for you the final color images of*Fans Toys FT-42 Hunk (Masterpiece Scaled Brawn)*and we are sure your optics will be pleased with the gallery. This is another Fans Toys entry for the competitive Masterpiece scaled market, and they are bringing us an impressive cartoon-accurate rendition of the tough Autobot warrior. The images show off a very nice shiny finishing and some of the extra accessories like an alternate angry face (which looks great for photos) and the iconic drill for Brawn’s alt mode as seen in the G1 Cartoon. You can » Continue Reading.
The post Fans Toys FT-42 Hunk (Masterpiece Scaled Brawn) Final Color Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca