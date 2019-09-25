Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,491

Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Elite Class Spark Armor Grimlock & Trash Crash Spotted



2005 Boards member*Daimao*is giving us the heads up that the new*Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Elite Class Spark Armor Grimlock & Trash Crash has been spotted At US Retail. Elite Class Spark Armor Grimlock comes with his partner Trash Crash (a garbage truck) as part of the next wave of Cyberverse Elite class figures. A Deluxe sized Grimlock toy that become a very bulky warrior once combined with Trash Crash. It was spotted at*Kroger Marketplace in Chesapeake, Virginia. Happy hunting!



