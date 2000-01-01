Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:54 AM   #1
MadnessMechanic
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Scarborough, Ontario
Posts: 117
R.E.D Soundwave
Hi I'm looking for the new R.E.D Soundwave. Will happily pay reasonable price plus shipping if necessary.

Also looking for practicality anything Soundwave related.
Old Today, 02:36 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Cybertron
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,174
Re: R.E.D Soundwave
Quote:
Originally Posted by MadnessMechanic View Post
Hi I'm looking for the new R.E.D Soundwave. Will happily pay reasonable price plus shipping if necessary.

Also looking for practicality anything Soundwave related.
Hey, I've got a Transformers Fall of Cybertron Sound Blaster figure (MIB) if you're interested.
