Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0 In-Hand Images

Thanks to*Ray Lai, member of TF-HK?????????? facebook group, we can share a nice set of in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52 Starscream 2.0.* This updated Masterpiece mold of the Decepticon Air Commander shows off a great cartoon accurate design with an extensive range of poseability and a plethora of accessories which include a display base. There are comparison pics with the previous Masterpiece Starscream and Megatron 2.0 and we are sure your optics will be really pleased with the images. You can still pre-order Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 via our sponsors link below, so don't forget to secure » Continue Reading.