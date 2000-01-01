Local meet-up preferred.
DBZ S.H Figuarts:
S.H Figuarts Gotenks MISB: $80
S.H Figuarts Fat Majin Buu MISB: $150
****All the figures below and complete but have been removed from the box and posed once.*****
S.H Figuarts Android 17: $120
S.H Figuarts Android 18: $150
S.H Figuarts Android 16: $200
S.H Figuarts Vegetto V1: $120
S.H Figuarts SSJ2 Gohan V1: $80
S.H Figuarts Piccolo V1: $60
S.H Figuarts Ultimate Gohan V1:$60
S.H Figuarts SSGSS Goku Resurrection of F ver: $80
S.H Figuarts SSGSS Vegeta Resurrection of F ver: $80
S.H Figuarts Future Trunks Premium Color Edition: $120
******
S.H Figuarts Iron Spider V1 MISB: $80
S.H Figuarts Spider-man <Homecoming> MISB: $60
S.H Figuarts Star-Lord <Infinity War> MISB: $80
S.H Figuarts Doctor Strange <Infinity War> MISB: $80
S.H Figuarts Hulk <Infinity War> MISB: $120
S.H Figuarts Tony Stark <Iron Man 3> MISB: $100
S.H Figuarts Captain America <Infinity War> MISB: $80
*******
Amazing Yamaguchi No.009 "Batman" MISB: $80
Amazing Yamaguchi No.010 "Psylocke" MISB: $80
Amazing Yamaguchi No.012 "Gambit" MISB: $80
Amazing Yamaguchi No.004 "Gwen" MISB: $80
******
Saint Cloth Myth EX Aries Mū (God Cloth) MISB: $260
Saint Cloth Myth EX Virgo Shaka (God Cloth) MISB: $260
Saint Cloth Myth EX Leo Aiolia (God Cloth) w/ First Edition Effect Piece MISB: $360
2 x Saint Seiya Myth Cloth EX God Stage Set Display Stand: $30
PM if interested!