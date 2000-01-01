Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page FMK's Van/Tri-cities Sale Thread
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:19 PM   #1
funkmasterke
Custom User Title
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Coquitlam, BC
Posts: 268
FMK's Van/Tri-cities Sale Thread
Local meet-up preferred.

DBZ S.H Figuarts:

S.H Figuarts Gotenks MISB: $80
S.H Figuarts Fat Majin Buu MISB: $150
****All the figures below and complete but have been removed from the box and posed once.*****
S.H Figuarts Android 17: $120
S.H Figuarts Android 18: $150
S.H Figuarts Android 16: $200
S.H Figuarts Vegetto V1: $120
S.H Figuarts SSJ2 Gohan V1: $80
S.H Figuarts Piccolo V1: $60
S.H Figuarts Ultimate Gohan V1:$60
S.H Figuarts SSGSS Goku Resurrection of F ver: $80
S.H Figuarts SSGSS Vegeta Resurrection of F ver: $80
S.H Figuarts Future Trunks Premium Color Edition: $120
******



S.H Figuarts Iron Spider V1 MISB: $80
S.H Figuarts Spider-man <Homecoming> MISB: $60
S.H Figuarts Star-Lord <Infinity War> MISB: $80
S.H Figuarts Doctor Strange <Infinity War> MISB: $80
S.H Figuarts Hulk <Infinity War> MISB: $120
S.H Figuarts Tony Stark <Iron Man 3> MISB: $100
S.H Figuarts Captain America <Infinity War> MISB: $80

*******


Amazing Yamaguchi No.009 "Batman" MISB: $80
Amazing Yamaguchi No.010 "Psylocke" MISB: $80
Amazing Yamaguchi No.012 "Gambit" MISB: $80
Amazing Yamaguchi No.004 "Gwen" MISB: $80

******

Saint Cloth Myth EX Aries Mū (God Cloth) MISB: $260
Saint Cloth Myth EX Virgo Shaka (God Cloth) MISB: $260
Saint Cloth Myth EX Leo Aiolia (God Cloth) w/ First Edition Effect Piece MISB: $360
2 x Saint Seiya Myth Cloth EX God Stage Set Display Stand: $30

PM if interested!
__________________
Sales Thread!
funkmasterke is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW PJ Masks 24710 Transforming Figure Set Catboy
Transformers
2004 ~ Hasbro/Takara ~ Optimus Prime ~Transformer ~11" ~ Loose!
Transformers
Titans Return Metroplex Sealed Brand New Original Owner Titan Class Transformer
Transformers
STRATOSPHERE AUTOBOT TRANSFORMER ROTF 2009 Voyager class - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME LIGHTS + SOUNDS EXPERT LVL NEW IN BOX - HASBRO 2009
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thrilling 30 Voyager Class Sky-Byte
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.