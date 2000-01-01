Slayback Classic Join Date: Oct 2007 Location: toronto Posts: 1,369

A look at MP - Apeface KFC Kingorilla & Kongor EAVI METAL PHASE 9:A Product height :Robot stands 24cm tall approximately

Instock: Early June 2017



What's inside: Robot*1

Bio card *1

Instruction manual *1

LED laser gun *2

CR2025# battery *1 (Oversea's version not inlcuded)

LR626# battery *6 (Oversea's version not inlcuded)

Thruster flame effect piece *2

Clear jet stand*1

Magnet *2







Features of Kingorilla:

-Kingorilla can transform from APE to jet and to Robot, triple changes

-Kingorilla's head can transform to a minion driver called Kongor in the jet mode and back to head for APE and ROBOT

-Clear Jet windows

-Control board with CR2025# battery one piece installed, when you open the canopy ,the control board lights up ,and turn off with finger

-Guns with LR626# battery 6 pieces installed can light up(each gun 3 pieces batteries)

-Die cast joints and feet

-Ratchet joints with spring inside designed

-Landing gear with rolling effect

-Konger feet bottom with magnet, which can stand on the top of jet ,make many poses

-Head on Kongor to Kingorilla the chest of the Kingorrilla shows up energy bars Attached Thumbnails









Good Hunting.



feedback : __________________Good Hunting.feedback : http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815