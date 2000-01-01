|
A look at MP - Apeface KFC Kingorilla & Kongor
EAVI METAL PHASE 9:AProduct height :Robot stands 24cm tall approximately
Instock:Early June 2017
What's inside:Robot*1
Bio card *1
Instruction manual *1
LED laser gun *2
CR2025# battery *1 (Oversea's version not inlcuded)
LR626# battery *6 (Oversea's version not inlcuded)
Thruster flame effect piece *2
Clear jet stand*1
Magnet *2
Features of Kingorilla:
-Kingorilla can transform from APE to jet and to Robot, triple changes
-Kingorilla's head can transform to a minion driver called Kongor in the jet mode and back to head for APE and ROBOT
-Clear Jet windows
-Control board with CR2025# battery one piece installed, when you open the canopy ,the control board lights up ,and turn off with finger
-Guns with LR626# battery 6 pieces installed can light up(each gun 3 pieces batteries)
-Die cast joints and feet
-Ratchet joints with spring inside designed
-Landing gear with rolling effect
-Konger feet bottom with magnet, which can stand on the top of jet ,make many poses
-Head on Kongor to Kingorilla the chest of the Kingorrilla shows up energy bars