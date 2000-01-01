Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Slayback
Classic
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,369
A look at MP - Apeface KFC Kingorilla & Kongor
EAVI METAL PHASE 9:AProduct height :Robot stands 24cm tall approximately
Instock:Early June 2017

What's inside:Robot*1
Bio card *1
Instruction manual *1
LED laser gun *2
CR2025# battery *1 (Oversea's version not inlcuded)
LR626# battery *6 (Oversea's version not inlcuded)
Thruster flame effect piece *2
Clear jet stand*1
Magnet *2



Features of Kingorilla:
-Kingorilla can transform from APE to jet and to Robot, triple changes
-Kingorilla's head can transform to a minion driver called Kongor in the jet mode and back to head for APE and ROBOT
-Clear Jet windows
-Control board with CR2025# battery one piece installed, when you open the canopy ,the control board lights up ,and turn off with finger
-Guns with LR626# battery 6 pieces installed can light up(each gun 3 pieces batteries)
-Die cast joints and feet
-Ratchet joints with spring inside designed
-Landing gear with rolling effect
-Konger feet bottom with magnet, which can stand on the top of jet ,make many poses
-Head on Kongor to Kingorilla the chest of the Kingorrilla shows up energy bars
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: DSC03443.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.8 KB ID: 36692   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03444.jpg Views: 0 Size: 84.5 KB ID: 36693   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03445.jpg Views: 0 Size: 81.6 KB ID: 36694   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03446.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.5 KB ID: 36695   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03448.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.6 KB ID: 36696  

Click image for larger version Name: DSC03449.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.5 KB ID: 36697   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03450.jpg Views: 0 Size: 77.0 KB ID: 36698   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03461.jpg Views: 0 Size: 84.7 KB ID: 36699   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03462.jpg Views: 0 Size: 84.1 KB ID: 36700   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03463.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.8 KB ID: 36701  

Good Hunting.
Good Hunting.

feedback :http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815
Slayback is online now
Today, 11:11 PM   #2
Slayback
Classic
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,369
Re: A look at MP - Apeface KFC Kingorilla & Kongor
More photos.
Should be available through A3U and me!(madhaus)
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: DSC03464.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.3 KB ID: 36702   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03466.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.7 KB ID: 36703   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03467.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.7 KB ID: 36704   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03468.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.7 KB ID: 36705   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03469.jpg Views: 0 Size: 86.2 KB ID: 36706  

Click image for larger version Name: DSC03470.jpg Views: 0 Size: 81.2 KB ID: 36707   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03471.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.6 KB ID: 36708   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03472.jpg Views: 0 Size: 85.0 KB ID: 36709   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03473.jpg Views: 0 Size: 84.6 KB ID: 36710   Click image for larger version Name: DSC03474.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.2 KB ID: 36711  

Good Hunting.
Good Hunting.

feedback :http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815
Slayback is online now
