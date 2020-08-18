Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Bugbite Revealed  Pre-Orders Live
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,185
Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Bugbite Revealed  Pre-Orders Live


It’s another Transformers Tuesday and time for another reveal!* Site sponsor Entertainment Earth revealed the latest Generations Select figure on their Instagram and it’s none other than Bugbite!* He is a repaint of Earthrise Bumblebee in colors that match the old Botcon exclusive of the same name.* Check Entertainment Earth and the other sponsors below to grab your preorders! Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Bugbite  Exclusive $19.99 Exclusive!*This mercenary is out of this world – and out of this dimension!*Transformers Generations Selects*bring back favorite characters from across the globe as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Bugbite Revealed  Pre-Orders Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Ehobby Cobalt Sentry blue Laserbeak EXCELLENT CONDITION
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Reissue Bumblebee Swerve, Gears, Tailgate, Warpath Lot 5
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Transformers Animated Dinobots - GRIMLOCK SWOOP SLUG / SLAG - Loose
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Seekers Ramjet & Thrust
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Optimus Prime w/ French Catalog/Checklist
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Combiners Pretender Monsters Bristleback 100% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.