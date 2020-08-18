|
Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Bugbite Revealed Pre-Orders Live
It’s another Transformers Tuesday and time for another reveal!* Site sponsor Entertainment Earth revealed the latest Generations Select figure on their Instagram
and it’s none other than Bugbite!* He is a repaint of Earthrise Bumblebee in colors that match the old Botcon exclusive of the same name.* Check Entertainment Earth and the other sponsors below to grab your preorders! Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Bugbite Exclusive $19.99
Exclusive!*This mercenary is out of this world – and out of this dimension!*Transformers Generations Selects*bring back favorite characters from across the globe as » Continue Reading.
The post Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Bugbite Revealed Pre-Orders Live
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca