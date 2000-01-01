Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page outruncollectibles
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:28 PM   #1
max99d
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: GTA
Posts: 506
outruncollectibles
Hello folks.

Has anyone bought from outruncollectibles?

Thx in advance
max99d is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:52 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,091
Re: outruncollectibles
The store looks pretty new. I don't see any online reviews yet either. They seem like trustworthy people. Maybe buy something small to test the waters?
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Snarl & Tyrannitron
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Rollout & Glitch
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Jackpot?s Partner Sights DAMAGED
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Inferno
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Grimlock?s Anti-Tank Cannon
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Blaster & Flight Pack
Transformers
G1 Transformers Action Master Shockwave?s Partner Fistfight Missing Accessories
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.