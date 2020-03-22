|
TFcon Chicago 2020 announced: October 23 25
Once the Pandemic has come to an end join us for Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
returning to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 23rd to October 25th, 2020. TFcon USA will take place at the Crowne Plaza Chicago OHare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, IL. Discounted hotel block information will be available shortly. Dealer bookings and registration information will also be available in the near future. We are really looking forward to hosting this event once everything has returned to normal and we can all gather together with friends again.
