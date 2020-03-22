Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFcon Chicago 2020 announced: October 23  25
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,450
TFcon Chicago 2020 announced: October 23  25


Once the Pandemic has come to an end join us for Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention returning to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 23rd to October 25th, 2020. TFcon USA will take place at the Crowne Plaza Chicago OHare Hotel &#38; Conference Center in Rosemont, IL. Discounted hotel block information will be available shortly. Dealer bookings and registration information will also be available in the near future. We are really looking forward to hosting this event once everything has returned to normal and we can all gather together with friends again.

The post TFcon Chicago 2020 announced: October 23  25 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Slag Dinobots Rare
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron Ratbat & Rumble Micromaster WFC-S46 New!
Transformers
G1 Misfire Targetmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed
Transformers
G1 Skullcruncher Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Weirdwolf Headmasters Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Mindwipe Headmaster Transformers Vintage Boxed Authentic
Transformers
G1 Rodimus Prime Transformers Vintage Boxed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.