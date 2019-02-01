Yesterday, 06:29 PM #1 GotBot Titanium Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,226 Siege Sixgun Review

https://youtu.be/iAz4lrAXoto I wasn't originally in for Sixgun, as I already had the Turrets and Manacle set by Iron Facotry....then i got Sixgun in hand....and things changed! Herein I not only show him in both mode and his three weaponizer configurations, but I show him "cogged up" and show Cog "sixgunned up", plus Ironhide with both on him and how well six gun can integrate across all three modes with Metroplex! Who knew there were so many ways to enjoy one figure...IF you can avoid the noted QC , that is.

