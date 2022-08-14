Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,765

More... A surprising new licensed product for the Transformers franchise just popped up on Weibo . Known as the Transformers: Kindergarten Series, this Chinese product line imagines our favorite Transformers characters as toddlers. We will get to see Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Elita-1, Windblade, Hotrod, Shattered Glass Optimus Prime, Beast Wars Megatron, and Nemesis Prime in a kindergarten-like setting. Figures are 8 to 10 centimeters in height. This new line is only available as a crowd-funded project. You can check out all the images, after the jump. Wait! Is Bumblebee an actual bee!?!The post Transformers: Kindergarten Series Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

