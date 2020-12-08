|
Transformers Retro Headmasters Wave 2 Highbrow, Weirdwolf & Skullcruncher Additional
Via Forbidden Planet
, we can share for your some additional stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Retro Headmasters Wave 2 for your viewing pleasure. We have clear images of*Highbrow, Weirdwolf and Skullcruncher in both modes giving us a good look at the new deco and accessories. As it was revealed previously
,*Retro Headmaster Wave 1 Hardhead will be repacked in this wave. This figures will be released as Walmart exclusives in the US. See all the mirrored images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!    
