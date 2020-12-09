Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
XM Studios Premium Collectibles Soundwave 1/10 Color Prototype


XM Studios have finally revealed images of the colored prototype of their impressive Premium Collectibles Soundwave 1/10 Statue. More than just an statue, this is almost a diorama showing not only Soundwave but his partners Rumble/Frenzy, Ravage, Laserbeak and Ratbat (this one popping out from Soundwaves chest). Soundwave and his partners feature a very stylized and unique design, but still recognizable as the iconic Decepticon warrior and his minions, all in a great dynamic pose. We have an official promotional image via XM Studios Instagram plus some additional images from the Thailand Statue Collectors Meeting event via XM Studios Europe Collectors FB group.

The post XM Studios Premium Collectibles Soundwave 1/10 Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



