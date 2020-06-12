Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: Issue #4 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,617
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: Issue #4 iTunes Preview


When the Insecticons descend upon Sweet Apple Acres and begin devouring the Apple family’s crop, it’s up to a rally by AJ and her siblings to save the farm in the long-awaited final installment of the My Little Pony / Transformers miniseries due in shops November 4th. TFW2005 member Lucas35 updates our issue #4 coverage with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview, primed for discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Sara-Pitre Durcoher (Artist, Cover Artist), Tony Fleecs (Artist, Cover Artist)

The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: Issue #4 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Unicron 25th anniversary Transformers MISB
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Generations Triggercon Crankcase
Transformers
Transformers Generations Triggercon Windsweeper
Transformers
Transformers Generations Deluxe Class Cheetor Complete, Beast Wars
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations - Fall of Cybertron - Voyager: Grimlock Action ?
Transformers
Target Exclusive Deep Space Starscream
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:22 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.