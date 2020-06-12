When the Insecticons descend upon Sweet Apple Acres and begin devouring the Apple family’s crop, it’s up to a rally by AJ and her siblings to save the farm in the long-awaited final
installment of the My Little Pony / Transformers miniseries due in shops November 4th. TFW2005 member Lucas35 updates our issue #4 coverage with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview, primed for discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: James Asmus (Author), Ian Flynn (Author), Sara-Pitre Durcoher (Artist, Cover Artist), Tony Fleecs (Artist, Cover Artist)
