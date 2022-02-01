Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:49 PM
Solauren
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Oshawa
Posts: 37
3d Design - Thunderclash's Trailor (Tower Portion)
190mm tall


I'll finish the rest this week while Pyro's trailor is printing
Click image for larger version Name: Thunder Clash Tower.jpg  
