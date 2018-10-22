Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,330

MCM London Comic-Con Transformers Siege & Botbots Toys Display



News are coming from all the world! And it seems our 2005 Boards members are all over all Transformers events too! Now, 2005 Boards member*Rotorstorm*who is a fortunate attendance of MCM London Comic-Con has been kind to share images of the great*Transformers Siege & Botbots Toys Display. The Siege toys has some of the toys we have seen, so we have an opportunity to have a very close look at Cog, Hound, Sideswipe, Skytread, Megatron and Optimus Prime. And,



