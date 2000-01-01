Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page LF: High Octane Bee
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:59 PM   #1
rovot
Mini-Con
Join Date: Oct 2018
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1
Arrow LF: High Octane Bee
Hi Guys,

Looking for the deluxe HO Bee. Anyone here still have this? prefer loose since I will custom paint it anyway. Local (Metro Van) would be best but shipping will be considered as well.





Thanks!
rovot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-09 Tesla 3rd party Transformers MP Masterpiece Perceptor Damaged
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS e-HOBBY ROAD RAGE DIACLONE RED TRACKS AFA MISB
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS e-HOBBY TIGERTRACK DIACLONE SIDESWIPE AFA MISB
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece THUNDERCRACKER (Hasbro Toys R US) MP-11 MISB NEW SEALED
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Starscream Takara MP-3 Destron Air Commander MIB
Transformers
Transformers FansProject Warbot WB003 Assaulter aka Broadside
Transformers
MISB! Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Devastator Titan Class Constructicons
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.