Today, 02:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,105
Possible New Transformers War For Cybertron, Cyberververse, Studio Series & Rescue Bo


2005 Board member Pixelmaster*has shared in our boards an image revealing some possible new Transformers War For Cybertron, Cyberververse, Studio Series &#38; Rescue Bots listings. This is quite a long list showing*retail product code listings. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we find and official confirmation. Some of the items have been rumored before and others are new possible releases and exclusives. Read on for the most remarkable items: TRA GEN WFC K TITAN CLASS ARK TRA GEN WFC K COMMANDER CLASS RODIMUS PRIME TRA TARGET LEADER T-WRECKS MAXIMAL TYRANNOSAURUS TRA TARGET GEN WFC KINGDOM 4 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible New Transformers War For Cybertron, Cyberververse, Studio Series & Rescue Bots Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



