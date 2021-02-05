|
Possible New Transformers War For Cybertron, Cyberververse, Studio Series & Rescue Bots Listings
2005 Board member Pixelmaster*has shared in our boards an image revealing some possible new Transformers War For Cybertron, Cyberververse, Studio Series & Rescue Bots listings. This is quite a long list showing*retail product code listings. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we find and official confirmation. Some of the items have been rumored before and others are new possible releases and exclusives. Read on for the most remarkable items: TRA GEN WFC K TITAN CLASS ARK TRA GEN WFC K COMMANDER CLASS RODIMUS PRIME TRA TARGET LEADER T-WRECKS MAXIMAL TYRANNOSAURUS TRA TARGET GEN WFC KINGDOM 4 » Continue Reading.
