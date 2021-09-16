Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, 5-Page Preview of Issue #2


Starscream also plays a role in the other Transformers title scheduled for release this week, Shattered Glass issue #2. Read on through the 5-page preview as he recalls his first meeting with Megatron, while the Decepticon leader struggles to forgive past mistakes, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist) Shattered Glass isn’t your average Transformers tale… “Shards” is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, 5-Page Preview of Issue #2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



