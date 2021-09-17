|
IDWs Transformers 2021 Halloween Special, 5-Page Preview
What do we think Starscream is really like, as he faces off with a a grotesque experiment in the 2021 Halloween Special? Find out more in the 5-page preview, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Dan Watters (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist) Whispers of a disembodied spark howling alone in the desert are floating around Cybertron. Whispers of Starscream’s loyalty to Megatron’s cause are also floating around. Frustrated and needing some space to clear his head, Starscream visits the desert and is surprised to actually hear » Continue Reading.
