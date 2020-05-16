|
Transformers Studio Series Devastator Boxset New Listing And Product Description
Via friend site and sponsor TFSource
*we have a new updated listing for the previously rumored*Studio Series Devastator Boxset.* We had reported a first listing of this boxset
while back in May this year, but it was taken down later on. Then in August, images of what seemed to be the toys and packaging
of this pack were found via Korean site*SafetyKorea.
*Now we finally have a proper listing of this impressive 8-pack of all the new Studio Series Constructicons with a complete full product description which confirms this will be sold*in giftset packaging. No official images yet » Continue Reading.
