Today, 05:29 PM
CKWG
Masterpiece
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,016
Power Rangers Legacy Megazord & Dragonzord & Mighty Morph Titanus for Sale
Selling the trio of Power Rangers figures, all 3 are opened, complete in good condition and comes with their boxes.
Legacy Megazord
Legacy Dragon Zord
Deluxe Mighty Morph Titanus

Set of 3 for $350 OBO

PM me if interested.
