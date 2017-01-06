|
Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Combiner Force TV Commercial
The official You Tube page of Hasbro has posted a TV Commercial for*Transformers: Robots in Disguise – Combiner Force. “Crash and combine forces to become more than meets the eye! Turn two into one with Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners and Activator figures.”
