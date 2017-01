Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,764

Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Combiner Force TV Commercial



The official You Tube page of Hasbro has posted a TV Commercial for*Transformers: Robots in Disguise – Combiner Force. “Crash and combine forces to become more than meets the eye! Turn two into one with Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners and Activator figures.”



