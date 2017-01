Titans Return Deluxe Topspin in Package Images

Thanks to TFND on Facebook, we have our first look at the Titans Return Wave 4 Deluxe Topspin figure in package. This is also probably are clearest look at the figure thus far. He comes with his Titan Master Partner, Freezeout. You can check out the front and back of the figure by clicking the title bar and joining the ongoing discussion.