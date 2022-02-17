Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mechanic Studio Heart Of Steel Insecticons (Battle Train) Prototype


Mechanic Studio Weibo account*have surprised us with our first look at the gray prototype of their new Heart Of Steel Insecticons (Battle Train).** This very original design is based on a Heart Of Steel concept art by Guido Guidi where the Insecticons combine into a battle train. We have an image of the combined “Insectrain” alt mode which looks very detailed and close to the original concept art. Robot modes, scale and other details are yet to be revealed, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See the mirrored image on this news post and then share your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mechanic Studio Heart Of Steel Insecticons (Battle Train) Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



