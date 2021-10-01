Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki Alt Mode Official In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,405
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki Alt Mode Official In-Hand Images


Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded some additional official in-hand images of the new*Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki*now showing off his train alt mode. Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki is the first entry in Takara Tomys Trainbots combiner Raiden which was seen in the G1 Japan The Headmasters cartoon. This figure should be part of the recently revealed*Transformers MPG Collection. Now we have a look at the realistic and detailed Shinkansen Type 0 alt mode from different angles. We can see all the effort taken in recreating every detail of this bullet train, even at the bottom of the train. Robots parts &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-01 Trainbot Shouki Alt Mode Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Dickey Beer the actor that portrayed Boba Fett in all the action scenes in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi at Star Wars Collectors Expo 2021 on November 7th.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Autobot Seaspray B0208 New Toy
Transformers
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Covert Agent Ravage - New
Transformers
1983 Hasbro Takara Japan Blue Jet Transformer
Transformers
Vintage 1984 Transformers Backpack By Hasbro Bradley Inc. Imaginings 13? Nylon
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Boxed Lot SEALED/USED
Transformers
Transformers revenge of the fallen deluxe mudflap for parts
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:52 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.