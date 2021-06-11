Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Dr Wu DW-E03 Big Surge (G1 Beachcomber) Color Prototype


Third party company*Dr. Wu*have shared images of the color prototype of their*DW-E03 Big Surge*(G1 Beachcomber) via their*Weibo account. This figure stands only 4.5 cm tall in robot mode so it is even smaller than regular Legends class modern figures and it goes really well with Titan Class figures, or with the War For Cybertron Modulators. A very nice cartoon-accurate robot mode which is fairly poseable for its tiny size. See all the images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Dr Wu DW-E03 Big Surge (G1 Beachcomber) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
