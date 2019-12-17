|
Studio Series Wave 8 Deluxe SS-52 Arcee, Chromia & Elita-1 3-pack Spotted In Canada
we can report that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Deluxe Arcee, Chromia & Elita-1 3-pack*was spotted In Canada. The Revenge Of The Fallen bike sisters were found at*EB Games in Mississauga, Ontario. We hope the rest of Studio Series Deluxe Wave 8 (Camaro 2007 Bumblebee, WWII Hot Rod and DOTM Soundwave) will will surface soon. Additionally, Flame Toys Furai Model Starscream, Skywarp, and Thundercracker were found at the same store. Happy Hunting!
