Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
Selling Kreo collection
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:07 PM
#
1
lazyboy18
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto
Posts: 17
Selling Kreo collection
Selling my entire Kreo Collection
Comes with everything
Not missing any pieces
Instruction booklet included
All pieces has been sorted out in separate bags and labelled accordingly.
100$
http://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details....Activated=true
lazyboy18
View Public Profile
Send a private message to lazyboy18
Find More Posts by lazyboy18
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Rumbler 100%
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Circuit 100%
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Thundercracker 100%
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Tracks
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Sideswipe 100%
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Windmill 100%
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Double Punch 100%
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
09:56 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.