Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,774

Transformers The Last Knight ? two more short TV spots



Columbia Pictures Philippines, the*distributor of Transformers The Last Knight, have added a pair of short TV spots to their Youtube page. The spots are both very short – one clocks in at six seconds – and do not show anything new or dramatic. You may, however, check them out after the break. 15 second TV spot: 6 second TV spot:



The post







More... Columbia Pictures Philippines, the*distributor of Transformers The Last Knight, have added a pair of short TV spots to their Youtube page. The spots are both very short – one clocks in at six seconds – and do not show anything new or dramatic. You may, however, check them out after the break. 15 second TV spot: 6 second TV spot:The post Transformers The Last Knight – two more short TV spots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________