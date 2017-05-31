Hasbro Singapore’s Youtube page has put up a video advertising an event at Singapore’s Takashimaya Atrium. It sounds like this is some sort of roadshow or exhibition, although it is not completely clear from the video or the supporting text. What is known, though, is that the first 60 fans to attend will get a limited edition battle damaged Optimus Prime, and there is also a chance to win other Transformers The Last Knight merchandise. Are you a fan in Singapore? Planning to check this out? Sound off in the decision thread linked below!
