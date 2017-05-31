Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,774

Titans Return Wave 5 Case Assortments



Thanks to TFW2005 member Catz, we can report what the case assortments will be for the upcoming fifth assortments of Titans Return. The headlines of the listings are that Leader class Overlord is in a solid case to himself, Windblade, Misfire, and Twin Twist are each two per case alongside a repack of Wolfwire, and Ramhorn is the sole new addition in Titan Master Wave 3, along with repacks of Apeface, Overboard, and Ptero. The full listings are set out below: TRA*Generations Titan Masters ast w3 17*assortment TRA*Gen Titan Master Apeface x 3 TRA*Gen Titan Master Overboard x 3 TRA*Gen



Thanks to TFW2005 member Catz, we can report what the case assortments will be for the upcoming fifth assortments of Titans Return. The headlines of the listings are that Leader class Overlord is in a solid case to himself, Windblade, Misfire, and Twin Twist are each two per case alongside a repack of Wolfwire, and Ramhorn is the sole new addition in Titan Master Wave 3, along with repacks of Apeface, Overboard, and Ptero. The full listings are set out below: TRA*Generations Titan Masters ast w3 17*assortment TRA*Gen Titan Master Apeface x 3 TRA*Gen Titan Master Overboard x 3 TRA*Gen

