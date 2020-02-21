PREVIEWSworld dropped another September solicitations update
, debuting cover B of Transformers: Galaxies issue #9 by Sara Pitre-Durocher. “Gauging the Truth,” Part Three! The Reversionists have a plan, a way to bring their world closer to purity and Primus. Arcee and Greenlight have a plan, to save the world from the Reversionist plan since it seems pretty drastic. Gauge has a decision to make: which side does she help? Creator credits: Sam Maggs (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist), Umi Miyao
(Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist), Kei Zama (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) Check out the attached artwork, then » Continue Reading.
