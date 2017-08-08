|
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Transformers Reaction Force Sentry Concept Art
Instagram proved to be the one of the best places to find The Last Knight concept art. This time we have a Transformers: The Last Knight – Transformers Reaction Force Sentry Concept Art. Thanks to artist James Paick on his Instagram account
, we have a stunning art of the deadly TRF military mech. You can check the picture after the jump, and you can also check here
the thread that collects all the great concept art we have reported, thanks to 2005 Boards member Shockwavers  
The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Transformers Reaction Force Sentry Concept Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.