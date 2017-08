Transformers: The Last Knight ? Transformers Reaction Force Sentry Concept Art

Instagram proved to be the one of the best places to find The Last Knight concept art. This time we have a Transformers: The Last Knight – Transformers Reaction Force Sentry Concept Art. Thanks to artist James Paick on his Instagram account , we have a stunning art of the deadly TRF military mech. You can check the picture after the jump, and you can also check here the thread that collects all the great concept art we have reported, thanks to 2005 Boards member Shockwavers