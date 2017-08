Upcoming Official Transformers Fidget Spinners

Thanks to* MLPMerch.com *we have images and information about the*Upcoming Official Transformers Fidget Spinners. According to the information on the site*only final images of the Bumblebee fidget spinner are available, but we have some prototype images of what's more to come. Aside from the regular tri-spinners there's also a line of Transformers bi-spinners. The planned fidget cubes line, of which only prototype images are available, are a rather creative take on the concept. Rather than a simple design, Hasbro revamped the whole cube into the head of our favorite characters, including Transformers weapons. These toys are*expected to