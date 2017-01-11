Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,798
Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime Official Images


Amazon Canada has been updated with the official images of*Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime. However, the placeholder name “Jupiter” is still not removed and confirms that Masterpiece Jupiter (seen on the TRU Listing) is indeed Movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime. TRANSFORMERS MV5 Pre Voyager Jupiter Action Figure Choose your side: Join the mighty Autobot or the destructive Decepticon Most Transformers toys feature awesome weapons and cool converting features Collect cool converting characters from the show Transformers: Robots in Disguise Relive the original adventures with Transformers Generations figures Product Dimensions: 8.3 x 17.8 x 24.1 cm ; &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Old Today, 11:56 AM   #2
Alexander Quinn
Sarcasti-con
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Barrie, ON
Posts: 1,363
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime Official Images
Shrug. Looks nice, but I have no need for yet another movie-verse Prime. They really need to overhaul his movie design from the ground up, especially his alt mode.
