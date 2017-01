Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime Official Images

Amazon Canada has been updated with the official images of*Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime. However, the placeholder name "Jupiter" is still not removed and confirms that Masterpiece Jupiter ( seen on the TRU Listing ) is indeed Movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime. TRANSFORMERS MV5 Pre Voyager Jupiter Action Figure Choose your side: Join the mighty Autobot or the destructive Decepticon Most Transformers toys feature awesome weapons and cool converting features Collect cool converting characters from the show Transformers: Robots in Disguise Relive the original adventures with Transformers Generations figures Product Dimensions: 8.3 x 17.8 x 24.1 cm ;