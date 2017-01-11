Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime Official Images
Amazon Canada has been updated with the official images of*Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime. However, the placeholder name “Jupiter” is still not removed and confirms that Masterpiece Jupiter (seen on the TRU Listing) is indeed Movie Masterpiece Optimus Prime. TRANSFORMERS MV5 Pre Voyager Jupiter Action Figure Choose your side: Join the mighty Autobot or the destructive Decepticon Most Transformers toys feature awesome weapons and cool converting features Collect cool converting characters from the show Transformers: Robots in Disguise Relive the original adventures with Transformers Generations figures Product Dimensions: 8.3 x 17.8 x 24.1 cm ; » Continue Reading.