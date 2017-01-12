Weibo user NOTRAB is bringing us
several in-hand images of the recently revealed Transformers: The Last Knight Shadow Spark Optimus Prime. Thanks to the comparison shots, we can get a clear understanding of the size of the new figure. Up close photos also allow us to analyze the detailing and paint application. The toy features purple eyes, which are very similar to what was shown on the Trailer and TV Spots. Additionally, the damaged look can be seen on both the figure and the accessories that comes with it. We’ve mirrored the images with this news post. Check ’em » Continue Reading.
