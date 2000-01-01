Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page Fumble
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:49 PM   #1
Yonoid
Armada
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 616
Fumble
Met up today for a sale. Great communication and prompt pick up.
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

Want List:

Wave 5 TR except Leader and seaspray (on order)

Trade:

looking for tr Fort Max box. Have a chaos on velocitron box to trade
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Massive Vintage Hasbro 1980s Transformers G1 Lot Combiners, Rares, Boxes!!
Transformers
Transformers TG 26 Goldbug Jhiaxus Optimus Prime Treadbolt Nightbeat Wing Stun
Transformers
Transformers BadCube OTS-08 Sunsurge MP Sunstreaker in stock MIB in Canada
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME G1 COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 2 100% COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME G1 REISSUE TRU COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 1 100% COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MEGATRON G1 REISSUE 100% COMPLETE SPECIAL 16
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ULTRA MAGNUS G1 REISSUE TRU COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 1 SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.