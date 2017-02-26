Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Titan Changers Now Available In Australia
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,092
Transformers: The Last Knight Titan Changers Now Available In Australia


Good folks over at Ozformers are*letting us know that Transformers: The Last Knight Titan Changers are now available at*Toyworld in Melbourne, Australia.* Two of the three known TLK Titan Changer toys are available very early, even though they were scheduled*to be released Fall 2017. Titan Changers Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are priced at Australian $25 (approx. US$ 20) each. This isn’t the first time such a thing happened, for Australia saw an early release of Transformers: Age Of Extinction figures back in 2014 around the same timeframe. Transformers 5 toys are slated for a release date of April 24th, 2017 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Titan Changers Now Available In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara AM-33 Prime Megatron Final Battle
Transformers
TransFormers Combiner Wars Devastator MISB
Transformers
Transformers Generations Classics Lot
Transformers
Lot of 9 Cybertron Transformers Action figures
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron _ Leader Class _ Optimus Prime _ Complete Toy figure
Transformers
Transformers G1 KO Re-issue Protectobot Super Warrior Defensor Complete Boxed
Transformers
Transformers G1 KO Re-issue Constructicon Warrior DEVASTATOR Complete in Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:01 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.