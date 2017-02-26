Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,092

Transformers: The Last Knight Titan Changers Now Available In Australia



Good folks over at Ozformers are*letting us know that Transformers: The Last Knight Titan Changers are now available at*Toyworld in Melbourne, Australia.* Two of the three known TLK Titan Changer toys are available very early, even though they were scheduled*to be released Fall 2017. Titan Changers Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are priced at Australian $25 (approx. US$ 20) each. This isn’t the first time such a thing happened, for Australia saw an early release of Transformers: Age Of Extinction figures back in 2014 around the same timeframe. Transformers 5 toys are slated for a release date of April 24th, 2017



Good folks over at Ozformers are*letting us know that Transformers: The Last Knight Titan Changers are now available at*Toyworld in Melbourne, Australia.* Two of the three known TLK Titan Changer toys are available very early, even though they were scheduled*to be released Fall 2017. Titan Changers Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are priced at Australian $25 (approx. US$ 20) each. This isn't the first time such a thing happened, for Australia saw an early release of Transformers: Age Of Extinction figures back in 2014 around the same timeframe. Transformers 5 toys are slated for a release date of April 24th, 2017

