Yesterday, 11:56 PM #1 MahtimusPrime09 The Prime of Primes Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal,Quebec Posts: 133 Yes, I'm in search of Bayverse figures



Just kidding, I'm a fan.



I am looking for figures from the films. Those that appeared in the films are a higher priority, but I still want figures of those that did not.



PM me to chat or message on this thread.



I have a few I'd let go. The Fallen, Ravage, Scorpinok, Jazz in silver and also G1 colors. Probably be around 15 or 20 bucks to ship. Make me an offer on top of that if interested.

