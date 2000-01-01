Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:56 PM   #1
MahtimusPrime09
The Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal,Quebec
Posts: 133
Yes, I'm in search of Bayverse figures
What's up Cybertronians!

Just kidding, I'm a fan.

I am looking for figures from the films. Those that appeared in the films are a higher priority, but I still want figures of those that did not.

PM me to chat or message on this thread.

Cheers!
Old Today, 04:16 AM   #2
79transam
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 223
Re: Yes, I'm in search of Bayverse figures
I have a few I'd let go. The Fallen, Ravage, Scorpinok, Jazz in silver and also G1 colors. Probably be around 15 or 20 bucks to ship. Make me an offer on top of that if interested.
