|
Peter Cullen Interview: Over 30 Years of Voicing Optimus Prime
Holding to a nice pattern in recent*weeks
, we are privileged to share another insightful interview with the legendary voice of Optimus Prime while awaiting the latest episode of Machinima’s Titans Return.
*This time around, Peter Cullen gives valuable advice to future voice actors, touches upon the endurance of the Transformers brand and recalls the experiences of auditioning for both the original Generation 1 series and the Michael*Bay
*films. Imagine yourself as Laserbeak witnessing this scene! I had to audition a total of three times, they werent quite convinced. I dont blame them, because at the audition Michael asked » Continue Reading.
The post Peter Cullen Interview: Over 30 Years of Voicing Optimus Prime
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.