Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,519

Titans Return Grotusque Now Available to Purchase at ToysRUs.com



In what has possibly been the longest tease we are pleased to inform you that the Titans Return figure that was first available at HasbroToyShop.com and announced at New York Comic Con 2017, the deluxe Titans Return Grotusuque with Scorponok, is FINALLY available to purchase at ToysRUs.com. The figure had been placed on the website for some time now but unavailable to order. We have successfully placed an order tonight. The figure is limited to 1 per customer, as quantities are limited. Get your orders in if you haven’t yet purchased this figure! <a href="https://www.toysrus.com/product?productId=D9762B4D" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Click here to order



The post







More... In what has possibly been the longest tease we are pleased to inform you that the Titans Return figure that was first available at HasbroToyShop.com and announced at New York Comic Con 2017, the deluxe Titans Return Grotusuque with Scorponok, is FINALLY available to purchase at ToysRUs.com. The figure had been placed on the website for some time now but unavailable to order. We have successfully placed an order tonight. The figure is limited to 1 per customer, as quantities are limited. Get your orders in if you haven’t yet purchased this figure! Click here to order » Continue Reading. The post Titans Return Grotusque Now Available to Purchase at ToysRUs.com appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.