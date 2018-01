Transformers G1: The Ultimate Doom Part 3 & Countdown To Extinction Deleted and Exten

Thanks to our friends of Transformers @ The Moon *for sharing more of their deleted audio tapes from the*Transformers G1 cartoon. These never-before-heard audios are from the episodes The Ultimate Doom Part 3 & Countdown To Extinction. Here's what TF@TM tells us about these clips: "First up is a very short video of The Ultimate Doom Part 3. Very little was cut from the slugged tape that my brother and I own, but what there was you can now hear". "Then there are over 5 minutes covering Countdown to Extinction.*Always one of my favorite*episodes. 12 characters have additional lines in