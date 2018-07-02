|
Mech Fans Toys Chivalrouser (Legends Scaled G1 Chromedome) Prototype
Via Mech Fans Toys Weibo
*we have our first look at the gray prototype of their*Chivalrouser (G1 Chromedome) Prototype. This another new release for the popular Legends scaled market. Mech Fans Toys is bringing us a very detailed G1 Chromedome. The image shows us the robot mode (which includes 2 guns) and the alt mode which looks very cartoon-accurate for a figure of this size. While it is not shown, we should expect a Headmaster gimmick too. We still don’t have price or release at the moment, but you can click on the bar to check out the promotional image » Continue Reading.
