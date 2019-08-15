Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
HasLab Unicron ? New Video Revealing Unicrons Removable Head


And the Official Transformers YouTube Channel*has just uploaded a new promotional video*Revealing Unicrons Removable Head gimmick. This is a great nod to Unicron’s end in the classic Transformers animated movie. This gimmick was revealed a few days ago, and now John Warden himself shows the possibilities of the removable head, the interchangeable faces, rotating eyes and all the battle damage details of the Chaos-bringer’s head. Check the video below and some screencaps after the jump. Don’t miss the step-by-step video revealed yesterday. Dont forget that Unicron needs to reach the 8000 backers goal to be finally produced. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post HasLab Unicron – New Video Revealing Unicrons Removable Head appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



