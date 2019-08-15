|
HasLab Unicron ? New Video Revealing Unicrons Removable Head
And the Official Transformers YouTube Channel
*has just uploaded a new promotional video*Revealing Unicrons Removable Head gimmick. This is a great nod to Unicron’s end in the classic Transformers animated movie. This gimmick was revealed a few days ago
, and now John Warden himself shows the possibilities of the removable head, the interchangeable faces, rotating eyes and all the battle damage details of the Chaos-bringer’s head. Check the video below and some screencaps after the jump. Don’t miss the step-by-step video revealed yesterday
. Dont forget that Unicron needs to reach the 8000 backers goal to be finally produced. » Continue Reading.
The post HasLab Unicron – New Video Revealing Unicrons Removable Head
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.