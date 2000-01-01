Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Items For Sale or Trade
FS: Diabattles V2 moonbase prototype version
Today, 02:10 PM
#
1
wreckage
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: nova scotia
Posts: 87
FS: Diabattles V2 moonbase prototype version
Hello,
For sale: Diabattles V2 moonbase version. Figure is opened and complete (including dianauts) with box.
Shipping is extra, but should be in the area of $15-20.00 based on size. payment by Paypal, mark as gift or add 3%.*
My feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=wreckage
Thanks for looking
wreckage
