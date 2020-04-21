Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Sara Pitre-Durocher: Returning to Full Time Volta Art Director Role


Sara Pitre-Durocher, often featured on these pages for her extensive work as an artist, cover artist and author on IDW comics series including My Little Pony / Transformers, Transformers (2019),*Transformers: Galaxies, Transformers: Optimus Prime*and*Transformers: Till All Are One, announced the following on her Twitter feed: Hehe I don’t wanna make a big deal out of it but I’ve gone back full time at my job at Volta a few weeks ago, and I won’t be doing comics for an undetermined about of time. T’was a heckload of fun, I’m glad I took the plunge and did it, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Sara Pitre-Durocher: Returning to Full Time Volta Art Director Role appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



