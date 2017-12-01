Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Power Of The Prime Line Revealed?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,331
Takara Power Of The Prime Line Revealed?


Amazon Japan has added preorders and images for the upcoming Takara Power of the Prime line coming up in May of next year. This line will not be a continuation of the Takara Legends line and will be it’s own sub line. Along with that, the figures shown in the preorders appear to be unchanged from the Hasbro releases of the figures. Not shown in the preorders are the Dinobots, Dreadwind and Blackwing. Most fans are speculating these will be released as a* Unite Warriors Combiner boxset for the Dinobots and possibly some sort of two pack for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Power Of The Prime Line Revealed? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW Transformers MASTERMIND CREATIONS MMC R-17 CARNIFEX IDW OVERLORD G1
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MV5 THE LAST KNIGHT DELUXE CLASS AUTOBOT HASBRO HOT ROD FIGURE MISB
Transformers
Transformers MV5 Hasbro Last Knight Premier Ed Deluxe W3 Cogman In stock MISB
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator Constructicons 6 Pack MISB
Transformers
1984 Transformer // G1 Decepticon Jet Starscream // 98% Complete EX/NM Condition
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Loose Complete Figure Megatron Gun 1980s Hasbro Stand
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Air Guardian JETFIRE Vintage Gen1 1984 with box hasbro band
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.